Morgan Stanley Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 614.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $627,724.43. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 28,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,517,879.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,299,520. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

