Morgan Stanley Has $1.08 Million Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 77.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 5,538.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Hadden sold 16,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $73,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $100,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,156 shares of company stock valued at $454,078 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LLNW shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

