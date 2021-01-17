Morgan Stanley Increases WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $34.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $345,004.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $7,777,813.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,204,814 shares in the company, valued at $82,523,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,391,672 shares of company stock worth $40,372,535 over the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 267.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 59,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 48.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after buying an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

