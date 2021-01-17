Morgan Stanley Lowers ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAVMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ABN AMRO Bank from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

AAVMY stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

