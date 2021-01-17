Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 909.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

