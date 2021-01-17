Morgan Stanley Raises Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $50.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.27.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.01. 540,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.99 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Energizer during the second quarter worth $252,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 173,997 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1,920.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Energizer by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Energizer in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.