Morgan Stanley Raises Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $45.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.15.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.54. 1,855,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,860. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,079,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,520,000 after acquiring an additional 280,508 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,822,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 145,395 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,071,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 441,736 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,297 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

