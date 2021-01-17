Morgan Stanley Sells 1,987 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVT. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE MVT opened at $15.41 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.