Morgan Stanley Sells 2,294 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of WesBanco worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 207,962 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 341,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in WesBanco by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Several research firms have commented on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens downgraded WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

In related news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $872,848. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

