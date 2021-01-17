Morgan Stanley Sells 24,402 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 90,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NTG opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $116.80.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

