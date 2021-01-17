Morgan Stanley Sells 4,009 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MJ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $19.82 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.