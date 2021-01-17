Morgan Stanley Sells 61,208 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Falcon Minerals worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $303.90 million, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLMN. Piper Sandler upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

