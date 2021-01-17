MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Cap of $11.10 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00057623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.20 or 0.00533737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00043119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,438.76 or 0.04124260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00013199 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016279 BTC.

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,031,202,871 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc's official website is moviebloc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

