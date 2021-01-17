Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Short Interest Up 51.1% in December

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 393,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.34. 160,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. Myers Industries has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $800.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley bought 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,722.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,237 shares in the company, valued at $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $227,724. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

