MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,700 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the December 15th total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $953,563.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,761,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $593,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,732 shares of company stock worth $2,471,333. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,875 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 253,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MYR Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYRG stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

