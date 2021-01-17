NAGA Price Tops $0.0667 on Top Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One NAGA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NAGA has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $4,401.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00065045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00523708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.56 or 0.04022070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013121 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016676 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.