NANJCOIN (NANJ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30.00

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, NANJCOIN has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $239,602.15 and $30.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NANJCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NANJCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00064735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.46 or 0.00518450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.27 or 0.04026865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013030 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016702 BTC.

NANJCOIN Token Profile

NANJCOIN (CRYPTO:NANJ) is a token. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog.

NANJCOIN Token Trading

NANJCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NANJCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NANJCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.