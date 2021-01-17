Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Short Interest Update

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 300.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 419,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 314,964 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at $268,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at $208,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNDM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,918,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,365,370. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. Nano Dimension has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

