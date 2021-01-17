NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th.

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$4.49 on Wednesday. NanoXplore Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of C$655.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64.

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

