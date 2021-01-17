Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $163.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.17.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ stock opened at $140.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $143.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.