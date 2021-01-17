National Bank Financial Raises AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$27.00

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$26.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.12. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$30.65. The stock has a market cap of C$740.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.86. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

