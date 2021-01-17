National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.13.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $3.72 on Thursday, reaching $30.83. 9,557,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,866,089. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.