National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 309 ($4.04).

NEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

LON:NEX opened at GBX 264.20 ($3.45) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 242.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 180.45. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62. National Express Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 485 ($6.34).

About National Express Group PLC (NEX.L)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

