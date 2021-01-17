National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Shares Down 5.3%

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.75. 4,776,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 5,416,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,946,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $343,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,977 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,559,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,079 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,919,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,509,000 after acquiring an additional 189,417 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,614,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 529,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,405,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 316,354 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

