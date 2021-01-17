Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Natura &Co’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natura &Co will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Natura &Co.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.65. 238,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,796. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

