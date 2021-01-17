Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Shares Down 7%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.94. 2,332,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,949,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $603.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nautilus by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nautilus by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 79,935 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nautilus by 523.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,108 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

