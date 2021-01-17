Naviaddress Market Cap Tops $34,217.62 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $34,217.62 and $29,819.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00064625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.24 or 0.00527825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00043711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.62 or 0.04020883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013238 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016759 BTC.

About Naviaddress

NAVI is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.