NBT Bank N A NY Buys Shares of 3,584 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,584 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,102 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,370 shares of company stock worth $12,339,724 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.08.

DKS stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.