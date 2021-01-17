NBT Bank N A NY Trims Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,829,000 after buying an additional 1,350,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,555,000 after buying an additional 949,194 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after buying an additional 2,690,545 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after buying an additional 2,474,079 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,701,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,943,000 after buying an additional 601,700 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

