Needham & Company LLC Increases Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target to $18.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s current price.

ABST has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $623.06 million, a P/E ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Absolute Software stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 164,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Absolute Software makes up approximately 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Absolute Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

