Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.56

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.56 and traded as high as $72.58. Nelnet shares last traded at $72.22, with a volume of 44,214 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 68.18 and a quick ratio of 68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.56.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. The company had revenue of $306.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.38 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 289.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Nelnet by 263.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

