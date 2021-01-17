NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NPTN. B. Riley boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NeoPhotonics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of NPTN opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $580.74 million, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 817,809 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,527,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 632,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,920,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 907,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 659,279 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

