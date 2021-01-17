NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,477 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.12% of NetApp worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 25,386.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,546 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in NetApp by 410.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in NetApp by 329.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 642,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 493,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 39.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after purchasing an additional 430,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $13,099,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.15.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

