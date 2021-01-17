Netflix, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.46.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $497.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $513.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.01. Netflix has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

