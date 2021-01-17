New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) fell 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.72 and last traded at $48.98. 732,961 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 619,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at about $21,693,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 285,083 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,031,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after buying an additional 203,011 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

