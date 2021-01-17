New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded at Compass Point

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,266,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 51,128 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

