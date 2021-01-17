New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ) Shares Up 33.3%

New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 100,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 127,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.

New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

