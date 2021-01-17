Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NEXA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nexa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nexa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.32.

Shares of NEXA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 33,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,700. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $537.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.35 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the third quarter worth $711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the second quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

