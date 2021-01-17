NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) PT Raised to $5.00

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $4.25 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 89.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.44.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $2.64 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $996.92 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 417,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 121,171 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.