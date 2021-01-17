NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Short Interest Down 36.0% in December

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,200 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 340,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,182.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NXDCF remained flat at $$9.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.35. NEXTDC has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

