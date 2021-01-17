NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target Raised to $21.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 242,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,612. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.