Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.94

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.94 and traded as high as $8.57. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 12,956 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,073,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

