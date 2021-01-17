NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

Shares of NKE opened at $140.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day moving average of $121.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

