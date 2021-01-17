NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) (TSE:NB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) (TSE:NB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.72. NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 232,368 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$175.11 million and a P/E ratio of -42.94.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) (TSE:NB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

