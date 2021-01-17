Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.05

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 1936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

