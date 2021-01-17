nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Sells $283,050.00 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $283,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00.

nLIGHT stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,208,000 after purchasing an additional 663,490 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

