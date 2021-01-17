NoLimitCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.70 Million (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $3,358.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006872 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,603,750 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

