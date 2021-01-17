Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Trading Down 18.8%

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) shares were down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 3,745,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 1,162,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$53.99 million and a PE ratio of -71.54.

In other news, Director Mark Ireton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,440,465 shares in the company, valued at C$504,162.75. Also, Director Anita Young Algie sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$34,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 961,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$439,405.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,075.

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

