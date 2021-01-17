Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) fell 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. 18,768,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 46,978,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Dynasty Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.61.

The company has a market cap of $264.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,591,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,536 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,418,999 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 470,541 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 580,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 371,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

