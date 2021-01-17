Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Northwest Natural has increased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 75.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

In related news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

